Making unseen artists visible

“Hearts of Our People” at the Minneapolis Institute of Art is the first exhibition ever at a major institution to focus solely on the contributions of Native women artists. The groundbreaking show includes 115 artists from the U.S. and Canada spanning more than 50 tribes, 65 languages and seven centuries. Collaboration is a powerful component of the show. “Give Away Horses,” by mother-daughter-granddaughter cohort Growing Thunder, is more than an intricately beaded full-length Dakota/Nakoda woman’s outfit — it is also a fully alive creation to be worn and used. Alicia Eler

Ends Aug. 18. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S. $16-$20; free for American Indians and those 17 and younger. 1-888-642-2787, new.artsmia.org.

After bowing down to Lizzo on the red carpet of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Bazzi will pay respect to another glitzy Twin Cities institution, the Mall of America. The smooth-voiced, 21-year-old Michigan pop singer has come a long way since he opened for Camila Cabello here a year ago, racking up the radio hit “Beautiful” with her and the even bigger single “Happier” with Marshmello. We can’t vouch for the sound quality at this kickoff to MOA’s summer concert series, but the price is right.

Chris Riemenschneider

5 p.m. Mon. Mall of America, Bloomington. Free.

Harrison David Rivers’ memory play “To Let Go and Fall” draws its title from a love letter composer John Cage wrote to dancer and choreographer Merce Cunningham about the conflicting emotions he felt with their love. Additional themes of trust, affection and fear suffuse “To Let Go and Fall,” which takes place in a New York City affected by racial friction and the specter of AIDS. Three sets of actors play the characters at three life stages in Theater Latté Da’s production.

Rohan Preston

2 p.m. today, next Sun.; 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat. Ritz Theater, Mpls. $25; 612-339-3003, latteda.org.

Alabama, the most successful band in the history of country music, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Never mind that Randy Owen (pictured) and the boys disbanded in 2004 after a lengthy farewell tour. Since reuniting in 2016, they have continued to treat fans to “Mountain Music,” “Dixieland Delight” and other favorites from the ’80s and ’90s. Also appearing is fiddler Charlie Daniels, who, for 40-some years, has been telling us “The South’s Gonna Do It Again” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

Jon Bream

7 p.m. Wed. Target Center, Mpls. $38-$132.50, axs.com.

As the weather heats up, cool and refreshing treats are appreciated. At historic Gibbs Farm, learn how milk is churned into delightful homemade ice cream. Taste the results and enjoy the gardens and prairie around the farm. Tour farm buildings and meet with costumed interpreters who share what 19th-century pioneer and Dakota life was like. Days of yesteryear come to life through stories, crafts and demonstrations on gardening and animal husbandry.

Melissa Walker

10 a.m.-4 p.m. next Sun. Biweekly through Aug. 25. Gibbs Farm, Falcon Heights. $5-$8, rchs.com/gibbs-farm.

The 16 Feet summer showcase, produced by choreographers Lori Mercil, Gerry Girouard and Becky Heist, features new dance works from emerging voices. The third iteration of the show, “Dance Off the Dock,” celebrates independent choreographers, with an array of styles. Dramatic, playful, a bit weird — there will be something for every taste, with performances by the skilled and theatrical Sally Rousse, the compelling Alys Ayumi Ogura and others.

Sheila Regan

7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat. JSB Tek Box, Cowles Center, Mpls. $16, brownpapertickets.com.

“Bach and Brews” is the final concert of the inaugural Bach Roots Festival, and puts Bach’s witty “Coffee Cantata” in the unusual setting of Minnesota craft breweries. Soprano Linh Kauffman, bass Adam Reinwald and tenor Roy Heilman are the soloists in a program that also includes music by Purcell and Telemann.

Terry Blain

2 p.m. today, Schell’s Brewery, New Ulm, Minn. Free. 7 p.m. Mon., Imminent Brewing, Northfield, $7-$15. bachrootsfestival.com.

Last year’s “PTX Presents: Top Pop Vol. 1” marked Grammy-winning Pentatonix’s first album with new bass singer Matt Sallee. The a cappella quintet didn’t miss a beat, slaying with a treatment of Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Kesha’s always powerful “Praying” and a medley of “Despacito” and “Shape of You.” Pitch-perfect PTX always brings an infectious freshness with its dramatically staged concerts. “Fight Song” hitmaker Rachel Platten opens.

J.B.

7:30 p.m. Tue. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $35 and up, ticketmaster.com.

Grab the sunscreen and swimsuit and get beach-ready for Bloomington’s annual sand castle competition. Armed with pails, shovels and molds, competitors will try to best opponents with the biggest and most intricate structures, animals and other creations. Those not taking part in the contest can view the end results and partake in games and other activities.

M.W.

Noon-3 p.m. next Sun. Bush Lake Beach, 9140 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington. Free, bloomingtonmn.gov.





































