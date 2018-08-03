Drake’s plan

Drake’s tour delay hopefully means we can expect another hi-fi, grandiose arena production from the Toronto rapper, the hottest-selling artist of 2018 with his fifth album, “Scorpion.” His latest outing is dubbed the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour after his real name (Aubrey Drake Graham) and his ubiquitous openers Migos, who owe Twin Cities fans after showing up late at Soundset in May. St. Paul is the tour’s second stop, so all we know to expect at press time is a center-stage configuration and chart-topping songs off “Scorpion,” including “God’s Plan.” CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

7 p.m. next Sun., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $70-$195, Ticketmaster.com.

Adapted from the Reese Witherspoon movie, “Legally Blonde” follows a happy UCLA coed getting ready for graduation and a lifetime of wedded bliss to her beau. But he has other ideas. Thinking that his career would be best served by a more serious partner, he calls off the romance and heads east to Harvard Law School. While the plot of this musical is predictable, the Artistry cast is great, with Angela Steele as the effervescent lead.

ED HUYCK

Ends Aug. 19. Center for the Arts, Bloomington, $15-$46, artistrymn.org

Despite early hits such as the chart-topping Wiz Khalifa collaboration “See You Again,” Charlie Puth, 26, felt trapped by his simple pop. So he stretched out on his second album, 2018’s “Voicenotes,” teaming with Kehlani, Boyz II Men and James Taylor. The result is a smartly crafted pop-soul record and more hits, including “Attention” and “How Long.” Puth is touring with Hailee Steinfeld, 21, the Oscar-nominated actress (“True Grit”) who has a pop singing career.

JON BREAM

7:30 p.m. Wed. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $25-$89.50, ticketmaster.com

The “Horse Nation of the Ochéthi Šakówin” exhibition discusses how the horse has shaped the cultural history and spiritual belief system of the Dakota, Nakota and Lakota people, collectively known as the Ochéthi Šakówin (Seven Council Fires). Organized by the Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School, Keith BraveHeart and others, the show features paintings, textiles, film and beadwork by contemporary American Indian artists.

ALICIA ELER

Ends Feb. 3, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Mpls. Free, artsmia.org

Minnesota’s Becky Buller is tied for the most nominations — six — in this year’s International Bluegrass Music Awards. She’s vying, among others, for fiddler, female vocalist and song of the year. Buller is the featured attraction at the annual Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Festival, with three performances. Other musicians include Chris Jones and the Night Drivers; Edgar Loudermilk Band; and Bob Bovee and Pop Wagner.

JON BREAM

Thu.-next Sun., El Rancho Manana, Richmond, Minn. $95-$115 for four-day pass, minnesotabluegrass.org

On 2017’s “Welcome Home,” the Zac Brown Band returned to its mellow soft rock of the ’70s sound. That’s reinforced on the recent singles “Roots” and “My Old Man.” There’s also a taste of ZBB’s breezy beach music in “Start Over.” These are not songs built for stadiums, but this bestselling country group always spices its “Chicken Fried” comfort menu with classic rock covers. Opening is OneRepublic, pop hitmakers behind “Apologize” and “Counting Stars.”

JON BREAM

7 p.m. Fri. Target Field, Mpls. $36 and up, ticketmaster.com

The Source Song Festival has become a not-to-be-missed part of Minnesota summers, providing world-class recitals of art song. Curators Mark Bilyeu and Clara Osowski offer another fascinating week of events for 2018, including a keynote recital by tenor David Portillo, featuring Schumann’s “Dichterliebe,” one of the most beautiful of song cycles, plus works by Liszt, Poulenc and Guastavino.

TERRY BLAIN

8 p.m. Wed., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Mpls. (Festival runs Mon.-Sat.) $15-$30, sourcesongfestival.org

What do you do if you’re an Elvis impersonator and folks are no longer all shook up by your act? That’s the situation faced by Casey in “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” the gleefully over-the-top show at the Guthrie. Reluctant at first, Casey (Jayson Speters) gradually gains confidence when he’s reborn as a glamorous drag queen. With well-timed acting, gaudy costumes and showers of confetti, “Georgia McBride” is the summer’s campiest, most rollicking hoot.

ROHAN PRESTON

Ends Aug. 26. Guthrie Theater, Mpls. $29-$77, guthrietheater.org

The smell of freshly sharpened pencils and middle-school cafeteria food may be just around the corner, but there are still a few community events left to revel in as summer wanes. The Wilder Foundation, a nonprofit community organization, is throwing a block party for Frogtown and surrounding areas in St. Paul. Activities include a climbing wall, bouncy house and inflated slide plus face painters, caricature artists and balloon sculptors. And there will be food trucks.

MELISSA WALKER

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Wilder Center, St. Paul. Free, wilder.org





































