Best Buy is pulling internet security software made by a Russian company off its shelves and from its website amid outside concerns that Kaspersky Lab could have links to the Russian government, said a source familiar with the matter.

The decision was prompted by media reports, congressional testimony and industry discussion raising questions about Moscow-based Kaspersky, a respected cybersecurity firm. The Richfield-based retailer, which has not conducted its own investigation, felt there were too many unanswered questions and so has decided to discontinue selling the products, the source said.

Kaspersky Lab, which boasts it has more than 400 million users, has strongly denied any links to the Russian government. In a statement Friday afternoon, Kaspersky noted that its relationship with Best Buy could be re-evaluated in the future.

“Kaspersky Lab has enjoyed a decade-long partnership with Best Buy and its customer base, and Kaspersky Lab will continue to offer its industry-leading cybersecurity solutions to consumers through its website and other retailers,” the company said in a statement.

Some federal lawmakers are pressing for legislation that would ban the U.S. government from using Kaspersky’s software. They are on heightened alert about Russian hackers, some suspected of being backed by its government, in the wake of their interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Company e-mails from Kaspersky that have surfaced in the media in recent months have also raised suspicions of a link between Kaspersky and the Kremlin.

In an op-ed that ran in the New York Times this week, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, noted that six top intelligence officials, including the heads of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Central Intelligence Agency recently testified that they would not be comfortable with Kaspersky Lab software on their agencies’ computers.

“Beyond the evidence of direct links between [Eugene] Kaspersky and the Russian government, we cannot ignore the indirect links inherent in doing business in the Russia of President Vladimir Putin, where oligarchs and tycoons have no choice but to cooperate with the Kremlin,” she wrote.

A Best Buy spokesman confirmed that the products will no longer be sold at Best Buy, but offered no further information because the company doesn’t comment on its relationships with vendors.

Kaspersky’s products, which have been sold at Best Buy for between $40 and $100, are one of three internet security software brands the retailer carries. The Kaspersky software does not come pre-loaded on computers that are sold at Best Buy. Rather, it is an extra product that is available for purchase that customers can load onto their computers.

Best Buy will allow customers who have bought Kasperksy software from it, and who still have active subscriptions, to exchange it for free for another product in the next 45 days. Customers can also uninstall it themselves or have a Geek Squad agent do it for free within that time window.

The products, Kaspersky Internet Security, has received largely positive reviews from Best Buy users with a 4.3 star rating among more than 1,800 reviews. The software is aimed at protecting your computer from malware and hackers, banner ads, and spam.