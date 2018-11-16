Kelly Pannek, a member of the 2018 Olympic women's hockey team that won the gold medal, will be the first female hockey player to have her jersey retired by Benilde-St. Margaret's.

The ceremony is schedule for the Red Knights' Nov. 20 home game against Minnetonka at the St. Louis Park Rec Center. About 7 p.m., Pannek, a 2014 B-SM graduate, will say a few words from the ice and then see her No. 19 high school jersey unveiled. The game beings shortly after at 7:15.

At intermission, Pannek will be on-hand for a reception.

As a senior forward in 2013-14, Pannek led the Red Knights to their first Class 2A tournament appearance since 2008. She then played three seasons for Minnesota, winning NCAA championships in 2015 and 2016.

She redshirted last season to play with Team USA and has returned for her senior campaign.