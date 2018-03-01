The Bibliophile as Bookbinder
S.A. Neff Jr. is passionate about trout and fly-fishing, and also bookbinding. This seems an unlikely combination, but it all makes perfect sense in this gracefully geeky exhibition by the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. Just as in a museum, the bound books are displayed behind glass — a series of books on nymphs have cover designs of a winding river, plants covered with insects, and even a giant trout. Elsewhere, a bound book exclusively about fishing reels can be found next to some actual reels. There's even a documentary featuring the adorable, soft-spoken man and his work. Visitors can listen through headphones; you may need to turn up the volume, because this is a quiet man. (9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon., Wed., Thu., Fri. & Sat.; 9:30-6:30 p.m. Tue.; noon-4 p.m. Sun. Ends June 3. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls. Free. mnbookarts.org)
ALICIA ELER
