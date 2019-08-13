The U.S. economy is growing solidly, even as it slows a bit after setting the record for the longest upturn in its history, the leader of the nation's second-largest bank said during a visit to Minneapolis Tuesday.

Brian Moynihan, chairman and chief executive of Bank of America Corp., said consumers and small businesses continue to power the nation's economy forward while larger businesses grapple with uncertainty over global trade and the economic performance of other countries.

"There's consternation that the economy is slowing down," Moynihan said in an interview, noting that the bank's economists are forecast U.S. growth of 2.3% this year and 1.7% in 2020.

"But without the [tax cut] stimulus going through that we had in 2018, that's an expected outcome," he added. "Small business confidence is still high. The U.S. consumer is in great shape, spending well, and that's a major part of the economy."

Moynihan was visiting the Twin Cities to meet local employees who, in just four years since it opened branches here, have built Bank of America into a sizable presence in local banking. The firm now serves more than 100,000 deposit customers through 11 branches, 10 smaller offices and has announced plans to open seven more branches in the next two years.

Charlotte-based Bank of America for years had commercial banking operations in Minnesota and its investment bank unit, Merrill Lynch, had a long history in the state. But Minnesota was not a place was served by the predecessor regional banks that merged to become a national power two decades ago: Bank of America, which was chiefly in the West, and NationsBank, which was mainly in the South and Southwest.

"If you think about the history of the company, regional banks that came together to make the only real nationwide franchise, we still had multiple major markets that we just weren't in with a retail presence," Moynihan said. "The idea was, until you had the whole franchise in place, we weren't serving Minneapolis-St. Paul the way we should."

Bank of America now holds the fifth-highest amount of deposits in the Twin Cities, trailing only U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, TCF and Bremer Bank.

"We expect to keep moving that up," Moynihan said. "It's a natural expansion consistent with our strategy to be in all the top markets in the country and bring the capabilities we have plus the connectivity to all the other markets."