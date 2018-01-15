Gallery: Chris and Jillian Cousins of Mankato had a photo taken at an ice sculpture on the plaza in front of the stadium.

Gallery: Long time Viking fan and season ticket holder from Littleton Colorado, Bill Forsythe, took pictures outside Karl Forsman�s Sauna (top in window) with Luke Urman. Forsman, of Minnetonka, hauled his Sauna to the tailgate lot outside US Bank Stadium for Vikings fans to defrost while tailgating.

Gallery: Hip Hop aritst T-Pain performed before the start of Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game between the Vikings and New Orleans Saints on massive purple stage emblazoned with the team's "Skol" cheer.

Gallery: Vikings quarterback Case Keenum ran onto the field Sunday before the start of the NFC divisional playoff games against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Gallery: Wide receiver Jarius Wright tried to break the grasp of New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams after making a 22-yard pass on the Vikings' opening drive Sunday in the NFC divisional playoff game. The played keyed the opening drive, which ended in a touchdown.

Gallery: Vikings safety Andrew Sandejo (34) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (20) celebrated after breaking up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first quarter of the NFC divisional playoff game on Sunday.

Gallery: Vikings running back Latavius Murray caught a pass and tried to escape the grasp of New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson in the first quarter Sunday of the NFC divisional playoff game Sunday.

Gallery: Vikings running back Latavius Murray caught a pass against New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson on the team's opening drive Sunday in the NFC divisional playoff game. The Vikings later scored a touchdown on the drive to open a 7-0 lead.

Gallery: Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon had an easy trip to the end zone to score in the first quarter Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings had a strong start to the game, scoring on three of their first four drives and containing the Saints offense in the NFC divisional playoff game.

Gallery: Running back Jerick McKinnon scored the first touchdown for the Vikings on their opening drive in Sunday's NFC divisional playoff on a 14-yard toss from quarterback Case Keenum. The score capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive.

Gallery: Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) celebrated the team's first touchdown Sunday on the opening drive in the NFC divisional playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. The eight-play, 55-yard opening drive was ignited by an 18-yard punt return by Marcus Sherels.

Gallery: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was brought down by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marson Lattimore after a 15-yard gain early in the second quarter as Saints safety Rafael Bush gave chase. The catch kept the Vikings' second touchdown-scoring drive going.

Gallery: Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) and linebacker Antony Barr were feeling good about the first-half performance of the team's defense. Barr had one of two Vikings interceptions and the team shut out New Orleans in the first half of Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game.

Gallery: New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) was flagged for pass interference while defending Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs in the second quarter of Sunday's divisional playoff game. The penalty set up the Vikings with first-and-goal at the 1-yard line, and running back Latavius Murray scored.

Gallery: Running back Latavius Murray dashed into the end zone in the second quarter as the Vikings opened a 17-0 lead in Sunday's divisional playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings offense scored on three of their four starting drives, while the defense forced two turnovers in a strong first half.

Gallery: Vikings running back Latavius Murray celebrated his second-quarter touchdown in Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. The touchdown came at the end of a 12-play, 58-yard drive that put the Vikings up 17-0.

Gallery: Vikings quarterback Case Keenum celebrated after running back Latavius Murray ran for a touchdown in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints. Keenum was making his first playoff start in Sunday's divisional playoff, out dueling Saints QB Drew Brees in the first half.

Gallery: A pass to Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was just out of his reach in the second quarter of Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game. ] BRIAN PETERSON ï brian.peterson@startribune.com The Minnesota Vikings faced the New Orleans Saints in an NFL divisional playoff game Sunday afternoon, January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Gallery: New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas snared a touchdown pass from Drew Brees in the third quarter as Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes tried to defend. ] BRIAN PETERSON ï brian.peterson@startribune.com The Minnesota Vikings faced the New Orleans Saints in an NFL divisional playoff game Sunday afternoon, January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Rookie Saints free safety Marcus Williams went high to intercept a Case Keenum pass in front of Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs early in the third quarter. Six plays later, the Saints went 30 yards for their second touchdown.

Gallery: Vikings running back Latavius Murray (25) tried to keep his feet for more yardage during the third quarter as New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson tried to bring him down.

Gallery: Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) and linebacker Ben Gedeon (42) were concerned after safety Andrew Sendejo was knocked out of the game late in the third quarter.

Gallery: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees went back to pass early in the fourth quarter, when he led a furious rally against the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game.

Gallery: Vikings kicker Kai Forbath booted a 53-yard field goal with 1:34 left in the game to give the Vikings a short-lived 21-20 lead in Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game. The Saints came back on the next drive and got a field goal.

Gallery: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) made a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter as Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks defended. The score gave New Orleans a 21-20 lead. About 3 minutes later, the Vikings had a 29-24 victory.

Gallery: A jubliant Case Keenum leaped into the arms of right tackle Mike Remmers after the Vikings quarterback had completed an improbable, thrilling 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to win the NFC divisional playoff game on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The victory takes the Vikings into next week's NFC Championship in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

Gallery: Former Vikings receiver Cris Carter, who was part of many great moments in the team's past paid homage to Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, after Diggs created a moment of his own Sunday with the game-winning 61-yard touchdown catch.

Gallery: Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was hoisted up by a jubilant Stefon Diggs after Diggs made a game-winning 61-yard touchdown catch on the last play of Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game at U.S> Bank Stadium.

Gallery: After tossing aside his helmet, Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs caught his breath in the end zone just after making his 61-yard game-winning touchdown on the last play of Sunday's NFC divisional playoff.

They spent Sunday night bathed in adulation, their phones chirping with congratulatory text messages and their screens glowing with highlights of the “Miracle in Minneapolis,” or whatever name is ultimately given to Stefon Diggs’ breathtaking 61-yard touchdown as the clock reached zero in the NFC divisional playoffs.

Adrenaline kept players awake until the middle of the night. “I went home and watched it on ESPN, and I kept rewinding it about a thousand times,” cornerback Xavier Rhodes said. “It was crazy.”

And then, on Monday morning, with perhaps the most dramatic moment in franchise history behind them and their biggest game in eight years before them, the Vikings got back to work the same way they always do: They assembled in the team film room and listened to coach Mike Zimmer dissect the reasons why the game shouldn’t have been that close in the first place.

“We had a meeting this morning, we did our lift and our run, and I kind of told them we can’t make these mistakes in playoff games, or we’re going home,” Zimmer said. “There’s always good and always bad in some of the games, but we made some critical errors in that game that could have got us beat.”

However difficult a return to normalcy might have been for the Vikings on Monday, after their stunning 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints, they found it imperative to descend from Cloud Nine and land once again in reality, six days before the NFC Championship Game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. A victory would send the Vikings to the Super Bowl for the first time in 41 years; it also would ensure the improbable play would not ultimately be for something as trivial as a division playoff win.

“I think the biggest thing is this is just the beginning. This isn’t the end,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said Sunday. “This is great, don’t get me wrong. We should celebrate this and enjoy this. It’s hard to win playoff games. There’s a lot of guys in this locker room, including myself, this is our first playoff win. But it’s just the beginning. We’ve still got a lot of work to do. It’d be a shame to let something like that go to waste by us not showing up.”

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen wore the expression of shock after the improbable, last-play victory over New Orleans on Sunday night.

When the Vikings watched the film of “Seven Heaven,” the play they called on the winning touchdown, it wasn’t necessarily to revel in the moment one more time. “We actually watched it with the defense, as well, to show what you shouldn’t do,” Zimmer said.

The coach harped on the Saints’ fourth-and-10 conversion before their final field goal (“We had a miscommunication,” Zimmer said), the punt Ryan Quigley had blocked, Case Keenum’s interception and the sack he took to move the Vikings out of field-goal range.

He didn’t belabor the Vikings’ blown 17-0 lead — “They get in their fast-break mode, and you have a guy like Drew Brees throwing the ball all over the place,” he said — but used the typical Monday film study to tether the team’s emotions again.

The 24-hour rule — the mandate that victories and defeats must be forgotten after one day — is almost sacrosanct in the NFL. For the Vikings, it was just more than 12 hours between the time of Diggs’ catch and the time when they returned to work on Monday morning.

On Sunday, though, they will face a team playing after an extra day of rest, in a building where the Eagles lost only once this season. Philadelphia is without quarterback Carson Wentz, yes, but not without most of the key players on a defense that ranked fourth in the NFL in points and first in rushing yards against.

“That’s part of the NFL. You have to play great players every week,” Zimmer said. “It will be part of the plan to figure out how we stop some of these guys. The unfortunate part is they’ve got a lot of them, and so we’re going to have to figure out ways to take advantage of what we can do to slow them down.”

Spending more time reflecting on Sunday’s win, no matter how dramatic it might have been, ultimately won’t help the Vikings get back to U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII. And so, after a moment that triggered jubilation across the state, a team that seems to relish the grind of an NFL season moves on.

“I think it’s easier [to prepare for the next game after a win like Sunday],” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “It’s easy to forget about the game and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to go prepare and put our best foot forward for the Eagles.’ You don’t get that opportunity every year. We know how hard it is to get to the playoffs in general, and then to get to the NFC Championship Game. You just never know if you’ll have the opportunity again, so you really want to make the most of it.”