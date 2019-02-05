Authorities say an SUV driver in Scott County failed to obey a stop sign, hit a car and inflicted injuries to a 14-year-old boy that family says were fatal.

The collision occurred about 9:15 a.m. Sunday at 185th St E. and Natchez Avenue in Credit River Township, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A grandmother confirmed in a note Monday on Facebook the death of the teen, who was among four people injured in the crash that involved three vehicles in all.

The boy suffered head injuries and was unconscious when emergency responders arrived at the scene, according to emergency dispatch audio.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A 42-year-old woman from Faribault was heading north on Natchez, failed to obey a stop sign at 185th and hit an eastbound car broadside, witnesses told authorities.

The teenager was in the front passenger seat of the car, which was being driven by a 48-year-old Prior Lake man.

Another SUV, this one trailing the car and being driven by a 46-year-old Lakeville woman, swerved to the right and struck the Faribault woman's SUV.

All four vehicle occupants were taken by ambulance from the scene, roughly 5 miles southeast of Prior Lake, to HCMC in Minneapolis.

Authorities have released no identities, and conditions of those who survived also have not been disclosed.