A man found dead inside a residence in Duluth over the weekend killed himself following a shootout that injured a police officer and left a K-9 dead, authorities say.

Taylor Joseph Turek, 27, died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Turek was inside a home on the 1000 block of Skyline Parkway on Sunday afternoon when police arrived in response to a call about a domestic assault with a weapon.

Officers surrounded the residence and learned Turek was barricaded in a room next to the garage. After an hour of unsuccessful negotiations, officers opened a service door to the room and Turek fired a gun. A bullet struck officer Aaron Haller and killed his K-9 partner, Haas. Duluth officer Dale Marcus, who has been with the department for 21 years, fired his weapon, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

BCA investigators recovered a handgun next to Turek’s body. Body cameras worn by the officers captured the incident. Footage will be included as part of the investigation, authorities said.

Haller, who has been with the Duluth Police Department for four years, was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released. Haas had been with the department for three years and won first-place honors in criminal apprehension at the annual U.S. Police Canine Association regional trials last summer.

Marcus was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.