Authorities in southern Minnesota are looking for a man believed to be impersonating a police officer.

There were two incidents late Saturday and early Sunday that came to the attention of law enforcement, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was parked in a lot just off Interstate 35 near Ellendale, where an older and dirty Dodge Durango with a loud exhaust pulled up next to him.

The man said the person identified himself as an “Iowa deputy” and left before law enforcement arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man described the suspicious person as being about 30 years old, with a medium build and dark hair.

About 90 minutes later and roughly two miles to the south along I-35, some reported seeing the same SUV with red, white and blue lights flashing and a car pulled over, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who has information connected to these incidents is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 1-507-377-5200.