The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday on the St. Paul's East Side.

The officer was not hurt in the shooting, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of E. 7th and Sinnen streets and the Mexican consulate, St. Paul Police said.

Police released few other details, but media reports indicate that one person was killed.

According to an audio recording posted on Police Clips, officers were responding to a domestic incident when they spotted a man walking with a dog and possibly holding a gun.

A short time later, there were "shots fired" and officers found a man lying on the ground.

