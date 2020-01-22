Local authorities have identified the 40-year-old man who was found fatally shot in a snowbank on Minneapolis' North Side earlier this week, as an arrest warrant was issued for the alleged triggerman.

Lemandre Ingram, 40, was found fatally shot early Monday in a north Minneapolis alley. A 32-year-old man, Jeffrey McRaven, has been charged with the murder.

A 911 call from a neighbor about 7:10 a.m. Monday led police to Ingram, whose body was found in a snowbank behind a house in the 3500 block of N. 4th Street, in the McKinley neighborhood. Autopsy findings released Wednesday concluded that he died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

On the day before his body was found, Ingram, McRaven and a third man had been driving around in a maroon Chevy Tahoe, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District court. The unidentified third man said the group stopped at his home in the 3700 block of N. Penn Avenue and he was walking toward the house when he heard a single gunshot, turned and saw McRaven holding a gun, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say that he and McRaven drove to an alley near N. 35th Avenue and 4th Street to dispose of the body, which was discovered the following morning by a neighbor.

McRaven is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Court records show that McRaven, nicknamed "JFK," has a lengthy criminal history. In 2018, he was convicted of second-degree riot with a dangerous weapon for his role in a triple shooting that left a 17-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down, the records show.

He does not yet have a lawyer.