Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death over the weekend in north Minneapolis.

Edison D. Matzabalin Toaza, 25, of Minneapolis suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday near the intersection of 6th Street and 22nd Avenue N., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have yet to make any arrests as of late Tuesday morning in the killing, nor have they addressed a possible motive for the city’s 16th homicide of the year.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area about 1:45 a.m., police said.

The man was located and taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in critical condition with wounds to his hip and an arm. He died at North Memorial Health Hospital early that evening, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.