Authorities have found a suspect who they believe placed large rocks on a Scott County road, causing crashes that damaged several vehicles earlier this month.

The suspect is a juvenile whose name cannot be released, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

A driver in Credit River Township, just west of Lakeville, had reported rocks in the roadway Oct. 17 near the intersection of 217th Street East and Dakota Avenue and removed them. But additional calls came in shortly after about more rocks, which damaged four vehicles but did not cause any injuries, authorities said.

One driver said a rock popped his tire and cracked his bumper.

“We are thankful that there were no injuries resulting from these incidents,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a news release Monday.

The case has been forwarded to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for possible charges, according to the sheriff’s office.