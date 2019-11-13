The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve account is expected to grow to nearly $200 million by 2023, requiring the Legislature to monitor the fund much more closely, a financial audit suggested Wednesday.

The recommendation tosses the burgeoning account — which is used to pay the bonds on the $1.1 billion building — squarely before the next session of the Minnesota Legislature, which convenes in February.

The report by the state Legislative Auditor said the projected growth in the account “merits a strategic conversation about future uses of the account.” The options suggested by the audit include revisiting the 2012 laws that created the revenue for the reserve.

The audit covered the period from July 1, 2012, through the end of June 2018. At the end of that year, the reserve had a balance of $44 million. The reserve is expected to grow to $193 million in 2023.

Money in the reserve comes from gambling tax revenue — which was slow until electronic pulltab sales took off. The revenue covers about $30 million annually in debt service for the state’s share of the stadium, $348 million, as well as, for now, the Minneapolis portion, which is $150 million.

As pulltab revenue took off so did the fund, making it a tempting pot of cash for legislators. At one point, there was a bill to use the money for veterans homes, but that gained to traction. As the fund grows, it’s likely to become even more of a target for lawmakers eager to plug other budget holes or fulfill wish lists.

But the state Office of Management and Budget and the Minnesota Vikings, who are the stadium’s primary tenant and helped build the three-year-old stadium, have said now is not the time to tap the money.

They have urged waiting until 2023 when the bonds can be restructured to pay down the debt on the building more quickly. There’s also a possibility for some sort of restructuring in 2021 when Minneapolis has to begin paying into the debt service for its $150 million share. When Minneapolis payments begin, the burden on the state eases.

Another suggestion by the state auditor was that the Legislature explore other uses of the account balance, such as paying off the debt early or helping Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) with facility improvements. The MSFA oversees the stadium, but does not control the reserve account.

The audit also said the Legislative Commission on Minnesota Sports Facilities or the Legislative Commission on Planning and Fiscal Policy should consider holding hearings specifically on what to do with the reserve money.

The Legislative Auditor found no truth to a legislator’s audit-triggering claim that the Office of Management and Budget had improperly transferred $20 million from the fund.