Attorney General Lori Swanson is forming a statewide task force to address breakdowns in the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault cases in Minnesota.

The bipartisan group will include victims’ advocates, health care professionals, law enforcement leaders and policymakers, and will issue recommendations before the 2019 Legislature convenes in January.

Swanson, who is running for governor, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, two days after the Star Tribune published an investigation documenting pervasive failings in sex assault investigations across Minnesota. An analysis of more than 1,000 sexual assault reports found hundreds of cases where police failed to interview victims, collect evidence or assign detectives to investigate allegations.

“Victims of sexual assault deserve justice, and these cases deserve thorough and proper investigation and prosecution by the criminal justice system,” Swanson said in a statement. “My hope is that the task force can help identify reforms to make Minnesota a national leader in the handling of these cases.”

Swanson’s announcement came one day after fellow DFL gubernatorial candidate Rep. Erin Murphy held a news conference to propose a series of steps, including directing the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to create a task force that would audit the investigations of all sexual offenses across the state.

Several other gubernatorial candidates also called for reform in the wake of the Star Tribune report.

U.S. Rep Tim Walz, a DFLer from southern Minnesota, said he spoke with a constituent last year who said she, too, faced multiple obstacles in trying to report a rape. “When survivors of sexual assault courageously come forward, they deserve a process that provides them with respect, dignity and justice. Unfortunately … this is all too often not the case,’’ Walz said.

Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, running on the Republican side of the governor’s race, said he would like to see the state’s police licensing board develop statewide standards for sexual assault investigations.

“Law enforcement agencies and prosecutors need to focus on better investigation and prosecution of these violent offenders,’’ Pawlenty said.

The Star Tribune’s yearlong investigation, Denied Justice, found chronic shortcomings in sex assault investigations. In about one-third of the cases studied, the police investigator failed to interview the victim and in half the cases, police failed to interview potential witnesses.

Overall, only about 1 in four reported sexual assaults was ever forwarded to a prosecutor, and fewer than 1 in 10 resulted in a conviction, according to records reviewed by the newspaper.