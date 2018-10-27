Synagogues across Minnesota scrambled to increase security Saturday in the wake of a morning shooting at a Pittsburgh temple that left several people dead.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, which connects law enforcement with synagogues, was busy reaching out to Jewish leaders in the region to coordinate the added security, Executive Director Steve Hunegs said.

Hunegs called the shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, which police said left several people dead and wounded, a “dastardly murderous act.”

“Our hearts and prayers and thoughts are with the congregation and the entire Pittsburgh community,” he said. “We’ll all do everything possible to secure the community institutions while making sure that they are warm and welcoming places for people to go.”

Hunegs said local synagogues will have “increased law enforcement and community vigilance,” including added police patrols. “There’s a plan in place,” he said.

Minneapolis police Sgt. Darcy Horn said that while the city doesn’t discuss the specifics of such security measures, “we do take into consideration current events and allocate our resources as necessary.”

Security had already been a priority for Jewish places of worship in the wake of several anti-Semitic incidents over the past couple of years, including bomb threats and vandalism.

The Pittsburgh shooting came on Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, typically observed from Friday evening to Saturday evening. Most synagogues hold multiple services on Saturday morning, including bar and bat mitzvah rituals and prayer services.

“In many ways, the focus point of Jewish rituals is the Shabbat,” Hunegs said.

Hunegs and his staff began calling synagogues and law enforcement officials once news broke out. In-person visits were being made to Orthodox synagogues, he said, as Orthodox Jews do not use electronic devices on the Sabbath.

Mount Zion, a Reform synagogue in St. Paul and the oldest in the Upper Midwest, was celebrating a bat mitzvah when the news broke, Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker said. There were about 200 people at the synagogue for their primary service, he said, including about 60 children.

Spilker said Mount Zion plans to have a “very visible police presence” at the synagogue Sunday for religious school and the daily service. On Saturday, they are only allowing people to leave from one exit.

“We are not worried about copycat situations, but we have to be [cautious],” he said.

The shooting felt close to home for Spilker and his family. Rachel Stock Spilker, his wife and a cantor at Mount Zion, grew up in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill, the neighborhood where Tree of Life is located. It’s where she taught Hebrew school.

“I am in complete shock,” she said. “It hits really close to home, and it’s devastating.”

She said family members, some of whom live only blocks away from Tree of Life, are safe. Her attention remains both on the Jewish community there and at Mount Zion.

“A primary role that we have ... is to make sure that our community feels as safe as possible and as comforted as possible,” she said. “In these kinds of times, the best thing for us to do is to be together.”

Hunegs said he hadn’t heard of any local synagogues in response to the Tree of Life shooting.

“Knowing the spirit of the synagogue, people... will proceed with their services and their gatherings. It’s very much the Jewish and community spirit,” he said.