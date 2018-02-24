Craft beer, peanut brittle and homemade fondue prepared a curling club for a party that started on Friday night and didn’t end until Saturday morning.

Members of the Frogtown Curling Club cozied into their St. Paul facility for the “Gold Medal Lock In,” an event centered around the U.S. men’s Olympic curling team going for gold against Sweden. Start time? Saturday at 12:35 a.m.

Curling fans in attendance rejoiced after 10 ends when the U.S. team claimed a 10-7 victory.

“This is the place to be,” Kat Beaulieu said. “This is a family affair here. The sporting community of curling is the most welcoming, warmest community I’ve ever been a part of.”

Chuck McCann, a longtime curler who helped found the Frogtown Club, said the sport has grown a lot in the U.S. and in his club recently.

“Even if it’s 30 degrees out there and no heat, they just love being here,” McCann said. “It’s a curling club. You can sit at the table and talk about the game.”

McCann said that Sweden would win prior to the game. He thought it would be close, though.

“I didn’t watch a ton of the Olympics this year, but they have a tendency to play at the top of their game every game,” McCann said of the Swedes. “The U.S. has some variables, but you can only hope.”

People at the watch party drew cards from a deck to guess what the score would be for each end. If a person drew the right card, they won $10 for that round.

Also during the game, several fans wore fake mustaches to pay homage to U.S. curler Matt Hamilton. “USA” chants broke out when the U.S. had a 5-4 lead after six ends. Those chants got louder when John Shuster scored five in end eight to give the U.S. a 10-5 lead. Fans yelled “Frogtown” when the game would sway in the U.S. team’s favor throughout.

Watch party attendee Sean Whatley is on a Frogtown curling team with his law school friends from Mitchell Hamline. Whatley was confident heading into the game that the U.S. would win. He said he was especially confident after eight ends.

“It’s fun to watch in an environment like this,” Whatley said. “Hopefully, it gets people to come out to local curling clubs.”

The U.S. team came off a victory Thursday versus Canana, which had earned gold in three consecutive Winter Olympics.

Barb Gutzmer wasn’t nervous before the gold medal game, because it’s great that the U.S. was even still competing, she said.

“It’s an awesome avenue for curling,” Gutzmer said.

Jack White is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune