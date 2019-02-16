– Sen. Amy Klobuchar emphasized a pledge to work across the aisle to bridge “the rural-urban divide” as she made the first stop of her presidential campaign on Saturday.

The Minnesota Democrat was greeted by hundreds of enthusiastic supporters — and some curious voters — at a coffee and bicycle shop in Eau Claire. As she did in her announcement last week, Klobuchar called for people to come together and seek bipartisan solutions to the nation’s problems. The next president, she said, must “govern not from chaos, but from opportunity.”

“We’re going to look at each other and we’re going to look up at the challenges we face in this country,” she told a crowd that spilled out the doors of SHIFT Cyclery and Coffee Bar. “And that’s what I’m going to be doing in this campaign.’

The pitch resonated with Cara Syth, an obstetrician-gynecologist who drove 40 minutes from Menomonie, Wis., with her husband and daughter to hear the Minnesota senator speak.

“I think she has an ability to bring people together,” she said. “We need that.”

Klobuchar, whose mother and grandparents lived in Wisconsin, cited her deep ties to the state throughout her remarks, sharing stories from family and her own time campaigning on behalf of local Democrats. The choice of Minnesota’s neighbor as the site of her first campaign stop was also a nod to her belief that Democrats must focus more on the Midwest and rural areas in order to win back the White House in 2020.

Amy Klobuchar entered SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar followed by her daughter Abigail and husband John. She made her first campaign appearance as a presidential candidate in Eau Clare, Wisconsin since announcing her candidacy earlier in the week.

“What I’ve decided to do in our state and what I’ll do in our campaign is go to places that maybe we didn’t focus on in the last two years, and that includes our rural areas,” Klobuchar said of choosing Eau Claire as the place to kick off her inaugural campaign swing.

Klobuchar praised Democrats’ midterm wins in Wisconsin as signs the party can succeed at the top of the ticket, even after Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss.

Pam Rhodes, a retiree from Eau Claire, said she appreciated the early attention from Klobuchar’s campaign after what she saw as a “mistake” from Clinton in not doing enough in the state. While Rhodes hasn’t decided which candidate to back in 2020, she was looking forward to learning more about Klobuchar, who she called “reasonable” and “even-minded.”

“I think people will want to get behind someone early this year,” she said.