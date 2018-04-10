One assistant officially in, one assistant officially out for Gophers men's basketball coach Richard Pitino on Tuesday. And that busy day comes one week after the first assistant coach departure.

Tuesday's turnover: Ben Johnson, one of Pitino's top assistants, left Minnesota on Tuesday to take a similar job with Xavier, a top-10 program this season. A few hours earlier, Pitino officially announced the hiring of former Wisconsin-Milwaukee coach Rob Jeter as a new Gophers assistant.

The hiring of Jeter, first reported Monday, fills the chair formerly held by assistant Kimani Young, who last week took a position with Danny Hurley at Connecticut.

Johnson, who joins new head coach Travis Steele at Xavier, is a former DeLaSalle star who helped Pitino recruit Minnesota high school talent, including the 2018 class of Daniel Oturu, Jarvis Omersa and Gabe Kalscheur. Young also was a strong recruiter, credited with landing freshman guard Isaiah Washington out of New York City.

Young and Johnson were part of Pitino's original staff when he was hired as Minnesota's coach in 2013. In the spring of 2016, Pitino hired former Tulane head coach Ed Conroy — and Conroy now is the longest tenured assistant.

Johnson, a two-time Gophers captain after transferring from Northwestern, began his coaching career as a grad assistant at Dayton in 2005 before making stops at Northern Iowa and Nebraska.

Ben Johnson

Jeter, a Nevada-Las Vegas assistant the past two seasons, compiled a 184-170 record as UWM coach from 2005 to 2016, a run that included two NCAA tournament berths, two Horizon League tournament and regular season titles and Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2011.

"We are extremely excited to add Rob to our staff," Pitino said in a statement. "He's got a wealth of knowledge and experience that will make our program better. He knows the league and has terrific connections in the Midwest."

The 48-year-old Pittsburgh native was a player and longtime assistant under Hall of Fame coach Bo Ryan. He played for Ryan at Wisconsin-Platteville and was a senior captain on the Pioneers' 1991 NCAA Division III championship team. Jeter also coached with Ryan at Platteville (1994-98), Milwaukee (1999-2000) and Wisconsin (2001-05).

Former Gophers guard Akeem Springs played with Jeter for two seasons at Milwaukee from 2014 to '16. He and a few players left the program after Jeter was fired following a 2016 season, a season that saw the Panthers go 20-13 with road victories against both the Gophers and Badgers.

"He's going to fit in real well with Coach Pitino as far as recruiting," Springs said. "He did a real good job with the Midwest, as far as his connections there.

"I got the same type of feel that I got from Coach [Pitino] that I got from Jeter is that he's a player's coach. We always started our focus on defense and taking charges. On offense, we ran the swing offense. Guys who came from under Bo Ryan run the swing. But my last year, he changed it because he saw our pieces were different. Coach [Jeter] is a player's coach and he wants to win."

Springs, who played one season with the Gophers in 2016-17, said Jeter would immediately be able to help current players develop their game.

"I think he can definitely fit the offensive part and player development part," Springs said. "... He's a guy who, during the winter, however much time you have, he would [encourage] us to come back and get our work in and get shots up. With skill development, he always took time before every practice to work on skill stuff."