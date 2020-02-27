– A new artisan pizza place is open downtown, with a mix of traditional and funky pies and slices.

LuLu's Pizza, located at 420 W. Superior Street, features classic toppings, like pepperoni and sausage, alongside options for the more daring pizza lovers, such as Bahn Mi pork and mock duck.

The pizzas are made by hand from scratch — even the sourdough crust. LuLu's also offers sandwiches and salads.

Connor Riley, who owns Canal Park's Amazing Grace Bakery and Cafe, and his sister, Lucy Stoyke-Riley, decided to set up shop to replace Pizza Man, a downtown Duluth joint that closed in the fall.

In this part of the city that has been historically hard on restaurants, the siblings are hoping to carve out a place for themselves in the market by delivering to breweries, hotels and offices. They're also figuring there will be some flow of business from the downtown lunch crowd.

The small dining area is flowery and light, a restoration Riley did himself. Amazing Grace runs two small offshoots in the hospitals downtown, so he feels that's helped him get an idea of the type of eatery folks want during the working day.

"It can still be really good, even if it's eaten quickly," Riley said.

He handles more of the business side of things, while his sister is more focused on the recipes and the kitchen. "I think we complement each other well," Stoyke-Riley said.

The pair is working on adding a few additional pies to their menu, and they hope to offer different specialty pizzas from time to time. Pizzas range in price from $12 to $21, depending on toppings and size, and sandwiches cost about $10.

During weekdays, slices are also offered in the restaurant for $2.50 to $3.50.

Right now, LuLu's is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the rest of the week. Those hours could change if there's enough interest from customers.