National
Judge: GOP can't block liberal group's Twitter comments
Top Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature violated the First Amendment when they blocked a liberal advocacy group from seeing their Twitter feeds, a federal judge ruled Friday.
Local
Federal shutdown cancels nearly 1,000 immigration hearings in Minnesota
It's unclear when canceled cases will be rescheduled.
Local
First below zero temps of season could follow today's snow
About 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected along the Iowa border. The Twin Cities haven't seen a temperature below zero since Feb. 12, 2018.
Local
Company tied to polygamous sect leader buys Minnesota land
A company tied to a man who led a polygamous sect's South Dakota compound has purchased about 40 acres of land in northern Minnesota.