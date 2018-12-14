In a lengthy letter posted Friday evening on the website of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Archbishop Bernard Hebda sought to clarify that unresolved allegations against former Archbishop John Nienstedt mean he cannot exercise any ministry in Minnesota.

While there was no indication in the letter that Nienstedt is seeking to return to Minnesota, Hebda said the archdiocese's Ministerial Review Board recently urged him to inform the public that Nienstedt as of now can have no future role in the church in Minnesota.

"I remain troubled by the failure to bring closure to the 2014 investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with adult males leveled against my predecessor," Hebda wrote.

He highlighted an alleged 2005 incident in which Nienstedt, then bishop of the New Ulm diocese, allegedly invited two unaccompanied minors to his hotel room in Germany, where the church's World Youth Day event was underway. After inviting the minors "to get out of the rain and wet clothing, … it is alleged that he then proceeded to undress in front of them and invited them to do the same.

"Archbishop Nienstedt denies this ever happened," Hebda continued. "My opinion is this allegation needs to be fully addressed before a definitive resolution of Archbishop Nienstedt's suitability for ministry can be made."

Hebda's letter reflects the urgency many American bishops have expressed over Vatican delays in addressing the abuse crisis. In November, U.S. bishops meeting in Baltimore were blindsided by a last-minute Vatican instruction to delay voting on a package of corrective measures until next year.

Former Archbishop John Nienstedt, pictured in January 2015. spoke about the Archdiocese bankruptcy. GLEN STUBBE * gstubbe@startribune.com

In an e-mail, Nienstedt said late Friday that "even though I am not currently practicing public ministry in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis," his removal from public ministry is "appropriate" under the archdiocese's current protocols.

"I welcome an investigation into this allegation, as I have welcomed all impartial investigations into allegations made against me," Nienstedt said in the e-mail. "At the same time, I do deny the veracity of this allegation. That being said, I don't want to speak poorly of the men making these accusations ... I welcome an impartial look at the facts and the opportunity to defend myself."

According to the Catholic Spirit, the official newspaper of the archdiocese, Nienstedt recently surfaced in Madison, Wis., where he had a role in the funeral of Bishop Robert Morlino.

In his letter, Hebda said the archdiocese was informed of the World Youth Day allegation in 2016 by Ramsey County. He said he has sent all information about the allegation from the county to the nuncio, the pope's ambassador to the United States.

"I have been asked repeatedly whether there are any restrictions on Archbishop Nienstedt's ministry," Hebda wrote. "My answer has always been that although I do not know of any, I am the wrong person to ask: Bishops report to the Holy Father, not to each other. … I can, however, exercise some control over the types of public ministry permitted in this Archdiocese."

He said he will push hard for a Vatican investigation and resolution of the Nienstedt situation.

"I also want to share a few thoughts regarding bishop accountability," he wrote. "This was a major topic at the recent meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. As mentioned before, I strongly favor the creation of a lay-led mechanism for investigating and assessing any allegations made against me or any other bishop. It is clear to me that expanding meaningful lay involvement is essential for us to accomplish cultural change and put in place a credible and lasting process."

Hebda also announced that he will create a new staff position to meet with survivors of clergy sexual abuse, and that those survivors are released from any confidentiality agreements they may have signed with the archdiocese before it declared bankruptcy in 2015 because of huge potential costs related to clergy sexual abuse.

He also reiterated his pledge to meet with any survivors, saying that he will leave open all Friday afternoons in February, March and April for that purpose.

"Many of you have reminded me that our Church needs to face today's challenges with more direct action," Hebda wrote in the letter. "Changes must be made that will prevent regression to old ways. I am taking additional steps in this Archdiocese to change the culture that fostered the clergy abuse crisis."