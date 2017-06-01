After graduating to arena status and hitting Target Center on their 2014 tour behind their last album “Reflektor,” Canadian indie-rock heroes Arcade Fire will play the other Twin Cities arena, Xcel Energy Center, on Oct. 29.

Tickets for the band’s St. Paul stop on its Infinite Content Tour go on sale next Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. for $22.50-$82.50 via Ticketmaster and the arena box office. Pre-sale offers begin this Friday.

The show will be one of the last stops on a fall tour behind the band’s new album, “Everything Now,” details of which were revealed today along with a video for the album’s title track (posted below). Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter co-produced the record, due July 28 on Columbia Records.

A specific opening act has not been named for St. Paul, but the impressive array of candidates are the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Phantogram, Angel Olsen, Wolf Parade and Broken Social Scene, all of whom have signed on for various stops on the tour.

Led by husband/wife team Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, Arcade Fire made its Twin Cities debut in 2004 at the 400 Bar, a show originally scheduled for 7th Street Entry. After playing First Ave a year later, the band has pretty well stuck to a once-every-three-years schedule when it comes to Minnesota tour dates. The sextet – which typically adds a few more members on tour -- has been consistently enthralling each time, too, even including its two shows at the lowly Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Here’s the new single, along with a taste of the energy the last time Arcade Fire performed in town.