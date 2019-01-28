Visitors to this year’s Winter Carnival in St. Paul are sure to have a few more frigid days yet to view the ice and snow sculptures meticulously crafted in hopes of being the best of the best.

When the last ice shavings were made, the frozen-water version of “Aquaman” was judged the coolest of them all, organizers of the festival celebrating winter announced Sunday.

The sculpture shows the famed movie superhero on a sea horse. Artists Chris Swarbrick, of Hudson, Wis., and Austin Greenleaf, of River Falls, Wis., split $1,750 for their efforts.

This masterpiece and the others are on view at Kellogg Mall Park in downtown St. Paul.

On the snow side of things, “Turtle Island” took first place and is on display with others at the State Fairgrounds for the remainder of the Winter Carnival, unless a sudden warmup in the forecast for this weekend decides otherwise.

Three-member teams started with blocks of snow of equal measure. The triumphant trio are Dusty and Kelly Thune, of St. Paul, and David Aichinger, of Osceola, Wis.

“Turtle Island” won the snow sculpting competition.

No mention from carnival organizers of any prize money being shelled out for this competition.

The Winter Carnival runs through Feb. 3. For more info, visit www.wintercarnival.com.