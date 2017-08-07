Authorities have cleared an Apple Valley High School security guard after an altercation between students.

Jason Rieck was placed leave by the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district pending an investigation into the incident in June.

Apple Valley Police Captain Nick Francis said there are no criminal charges being sought against the security officer.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group, said Rieck had used excessive force in removing a Muslim student during an altercation at the school on June 1.

The altercation took place between the 15-year-old female Muslim student and a male student. The advocacy group said the male student harassed the girl and called her a terrorist.

Rieck and a school resource officer intervened in the altercation.

The officer had called for backup and the female student was transported to the Apple Valley Police Department and later released.

Rieck’s lawyer, Philip Villaume, said in a release that school officials are not taking any disciplinary action against his client.

“There were allegations made that Mr. Rieck’s conduct was racially motivated and those allegations were proved to be false,” he said in the statement.