Apple Valley police are asking for the public’s help in looking for an 87-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Barbara Musil was last seen at her Apple Valley home on Thursday, police said. She is believed to be driving a gray 2010 Ford Escape with Minnesota license plates 560XLR.

Musil was last seen wearing a purple fleece jacket and was not dressed for cold weather, police said.

Family members told police that Musil suffers from dementia and may not know where she is. Detectives have learned she has stopped at several gas stations, including one in New Ulm at 7:30 a.m. Friday and one in St. Paul at 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who sees Musil is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Apple Valley police dispatch line at 952-322-2323.

