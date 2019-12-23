– Minnesota regulators need to take another look at the environmental impact of a natural gas plant Minnesota Power wants to build in Wisconsin, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday.

Though the plant would be built in Superior, Judge Louise Dovre Bjorkman held that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has “authority to approve or reject Minnesota Power’s agreements with its Wisconsin affiliate regarding the construction, operation, and output of (the plant).”

Last year the PUC narrowly approved Minnesota Power’s stake in the project and declined to complete an environmental assessment review. Environmental groups appealed the decision.

The judge ordered the PUC to determine whether the plant “may have the potential for significant environmental effects and, if so, to prepare (a review) before reassessing whether to approve the affiliated-interest agreements.”

The $700 million Nemadji Trail Energy Center would generate more than 525 megawatts of power. Construction costs, and the power generated, would be split between Minnesota Power and Wisconsin’s Dairyland Power Cooperative.

Wisconsin regulators are still considering the project.

This story will be updated.