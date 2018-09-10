St. Louis Park-based Paster Properties has purchased another retail and office building in the North Loop.

Paster Properties has bought the building at 606 Washington Ave. N. for $4.3 million, according to an electronic certificate of real estate value available late last week. The 27,000-square-foot building is home to The Loop restaurant, which is going to stay.

Paster Properties plans to do some minor renovations to the top three floors and market them for office users, said Mike Sturdivant, Paster's director of real estate development.

"It's got really good bones, and we like the neighborhood," Sturdivant said.

There is around 21,000 square feet of office space available on the three levels. Potentially there could also be retail on the second floor, Sturdivant said.

Paster Properties bought the building from the First & First real estate company.

Last year, Paster Properties along with the Urban Anthology commercial real estate firm bought the Hillman building near the intersection of N. 2nd Street and N. 3rd Avenue. It finished renovations of the building earlier this year and Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea has recently opened a location there.

