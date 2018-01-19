Anoka County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 10-month-old boy who has been the subject of a child protection investigation and his biological parents, who lost custody of him during related court proceedings.

The child, Ja-Kari Brown, has serious medical needs, and there is concern for his wellbeing, authorities said.

A recent court order transferred Ja-Kari’s care to Anoka County Child Protection, but neither parent has complied with the order, and the whereabouts of all three are unknown, authorities said.

The parents are Sharona Nena Jefferson, 27, whose last known address was in Coon Rapids, and James Lavell Brown, 32, whose last address is not known.

There are active arrest warrants for both mother and father, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.

STAFF REPORT