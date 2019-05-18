An angler was fatally injured this week in western Minnesota when a vehicle left a roadway and plunged down an embankment, striking him, authorities said.

Nicholas Hervin, 32, of Morris, Minn., was fishing on Long Lake when a vehicle driven by Joshua Dewald, 40, of Brooten, Minn., plunged sideways down a hill and hit him just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office. Dewald had been driving east on County Road 10 when he drifted into the westbound lane, hitting a pickup truck parked on the side of the road.

Dewald and Hervin were transported to the Stevens Community Medical Center, where Hervin died. Dewald was arrested on several outstanding warrants, authorities said. An investigation continues.

STAFF REPORT