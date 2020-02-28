– Though a state tournament newcomer, the Andover boys' hockey team knows the drill.

Not long after routing Elk/River Zimmerman 8-1 in Thursday's Class 2A, Section 7 final at Amsoil Arena, Huskies' coach Mark Manney and his players made their case as the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A field.

– and power-play percentage.

"But we'll play whoever," Manney said. "The students want us to be the No. 2 seed so we get the 11 a.m. game, and they get out of school."

The bracket is selected Saturday morning. Andover has Elk River/Zimmerman coach Ben Gustafson's endorsement. A third-period goal from the No. 6 seed Elks (12-15) ended Andover's streak of 14 consecutive periods without giving up a goal.

"That's a special team," Gustafson said.

And a hungry team. No. 1 seed Andover (24-3-1) lost its past two section finals in overtime against Duluth East. But Thursday, the Huskies turned Amsoil Arena from a house of heartbreak to a historical site.

"Finally," senior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser said. "It means everything. We put in so much work for this and it's a dream come true."

The Huskies' run through Section 7 did not offer a chance for payback as Forest Lake ended Duluth East's season in the quarterfinals. A sparse crowd announced at 1,100 fans owed to the lack of a northern participant.

But in Andover, Section 7 will have strong state tournament representation. The Huskies are ranked No. 1 in the most recent Let's Play Hockey poll.

"I think we've kind of looked at ourselves as No. 1 in the state since Christmas and we're going into state thinking the same thing," Kaiser said.

Gunnar Thoreson assisted on Grant Schifsky's goal just 1:13 into the game then added a goal of his own. Ahead 2-0 after one period, Andover blew it open with six goals in the second period.

An 8-0 lead after the second period provided a welcome relief to a string of tension-drenched playoff games the past two seasons.

"It was kind of like leading the Masters by six with a couple holes left," Manney said. "You can kind of enjoy the walk."