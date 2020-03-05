Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Thursday asked the Hennepin County attorney to pursue "an independent investigation" into the 2002 killing of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards amid new questions raised over the conviction of a black teenager in the case.

An Associated Press investigation published last month raised questions about the conviction of Myon Burrell, who was 16 at the time, when Klobuchar was Hennepin County attorney.

Klobuchar's request comes three days after she ended her presidential campaign. She had been forced to cancel a rally in St. Louis Park on Sunday amid protests from local activists calling for her to exit the race over her handling of the case and for her meet with Burrell's family.

In a letter Thursday to her successor, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Klobuchar said she met with the family on Tuesday and told them that if any injustice was done "it must be addressed."

"As you are aware, significant concerns about the evidence and police investigation have been raised by a press investigation, by members of the Hennepin County community, and by Myon's family," Klobuchar wrote. "For that reason I believe that your office should initiate an independent review of the case and the evidence."

Nekima Levy-Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and activist, said Thursday that she met with Klobuchar alongside Burrell's family and Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Redmond. She said "this was the most sincere response that I have seen from Sen. Klobuchar since concerns have been raised about the wrongful conviction of Myon Burrell."

Protesters shouting Free Myon and Black Lives Matter took over the rally before Amy Klobuchar was to speak. at Sunday in St. Louis Park.

"It is a strong signal that she understands that there are significant problems with our criminal justice system in Hennepin County" Levy-Armstrong added. "And these are concerns that African-Americans and other people of color have been raising for years, but to have a person in her position openly acknowledge that is something that you rarely see."

Burrell was convicted in 2003 when Klobuchar served as Hennepin County attorney at the time. He was granted a new trial before being convicted again in 2008 when Freeman ran the office and later sentenced to life in prison.

The AP investigation raised questions about the credibility of jailhouse informants, the lack of physical evidence and apparent missteps by investigators. It also quoted a man who said he was responsible for firing shots at a rival gang member that instead struck Edwards while she was doing homework at the dining room table of her south Minneapolis home.

Freeman previously defended Klobuchar's handling of the case as she began to face renewed scrutiny while on the campaign trail in recent weeks. In a written statement, he pointed out that she was not the trial attorney on the case and that the case "should not be treated like a political football."

In her letter, Klobuchar wrote that while she could no longer "order an independent review of this case, I believe that justice requires an independent investigation."

On Thursday, Levy-Armstrong cited Klobuchar's call for a new investigation as potentially opening "the door for justice for Myon Burrell."

"This man has been crying out for almost two decades for people to just pay attention …," Levy-Armstrong said. "And today with this letter, Amy Klobuchar is paying attention and giving voice to his concern from a very powerful platform."

