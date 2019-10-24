Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has qualified for the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate.
Klobuchar met the polling threshold Thursday morning, when a new national survey by Quinnipiac University showed her hitting 3% support, according to a tracker maintained by the news site Politico. The campaign has said it already met the 165,000 donor requirement set by the Democratic National Committee.
The debate, hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post, will be held Nov. 20 in Atlanta. Nine candidates have qualified so far. She will be joined on the stage by Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
