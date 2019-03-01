Amplifon, the hearing-services provider behind Miracle-Ear, has moved its North American headquarters to downtown Minneapolis from Plymouth.

About 180 headquarters employees have relocated to the Fifth Street Towers.

“We’re thrilled to become part of the downtown Minneapolis community, and especially welcome our proximity to dozens of other innovative companies in the Minneapolis medical device and health care industry,” Amplifon Americas executive vice president, Marc Lundeberg, said in a statement. “Best of all, our move downtown brings us closer to top talent – to people attracted to the downtown area…”

Italy-based Amplifon employs 470 in the United States and Canada. The Minneapolis-based "Amplifon Americas" division posted 2017 revenue of $258.5 million.

Amplifon’s 44,000-square foot Minneapolis office boasts a 10 foot-by-10 foot Amplifon logo, sculpted from 81 glowing light tubes, that suggest sound waves that are critical to hearing. The “vibrant, modern workspace” is modeled after Amplifon’s corporate headquarters in Milan and is designed to encourage collaboration and growth.

“Our city is an emerging force in the tech sector, and we are thrilled that Amplifon will be adding to the buzz by joining us in downtown Minneapolis,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a statement. “I can’t wait to meet them out on the Nicollet Mall.”

Amplifon, which announced the move in 2018, is the latest of several firms, including The National Donor Marrow Program, Sleep Number, Varde Partners and ECMC Group, that have moved hundreds of employees downtown for the central location, talent pool, entertainment and transit options.

About 50,000 people live downtown and 205,500 work in the loop, according to the Downtown Council.

Amplifon Americas’ business units include:

* Miracle-Ear, the nationwide hearing aide franchisor that was founded locally in 1948 and acquired by Amplifon 20 years ago. It operates 1,400 franchised locations in the U.S.

* Amplifon Hearing Health Care, an independent provider of hearing benefit solutions that works with health plans to provide health care insurance and benefits to their members.

* Elite Hearing Network, a member-driven hearing aid buying group for independent hearing health care providers including private practice audiologists, ENT physician practices, large hospital system providers and hearing instrument specialists.