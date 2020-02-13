American Airlines announced it will no longer offer flights for travelers between Duluth International Airport and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, citing profitability concerns.

The last flight between Duluth and O'Hare will operate April 27.

"We're constantly evaluating our network to meet customer demand. Unfortunately, the Chicago-Duluth route wasn't profitable and didn't meet expectations," said American spokesperson Brian Metham in a statement.

"We thank the team members who served our customers over the last year and will work closely with them during this transition."

The announcement came this week after the airline brought its business back to Duluth last May with two daily flights originating from Duluth and two from O'Hare. American notified both team members and the Duluth airport Wednesday about the decision to end service in the city of 85,000 residents.

American shares the skies in Duluth with two other major airlines: Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Currently, United offers three daily nonstop flights to Chicago and Delta offers five daily nonstop flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Passengers travel on American's 50-seat ER4 aircrafts operated by its regional travel subsidiary, American Eagle.