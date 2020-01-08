Alorica, the California-based call-center operator that said it was doubling employment at its Mendota Heights facility to about 600 in 2018, informed workers this week that it will close the facility on March 15.

Alorica officials in California and St. Paul did not respond to inquiries Wednesday.

An Alorica vice president sent a notice to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Tuesday saying the company expects 158 employees to lose their jobs. It's unclear if Alorica expects others to leave voluntarily before then or transfer to other Alorica offices elsewhere, as Finnegan suggested in the memo Tuesday to employees.

"During the notice period between now and the termination date, you will remain subject to and expected to abide by company procedures, and job expectations," the company official, Dan Finnegan, wrote to employees. "Failure to do so can result in involuntary termination before the termination date.

"Although change can be challenging, we hope you will remain with Alorica during your notice period, and we ask everyone to remain respectful of one another and committed to meeting job expectations."

In November 2018, Kevin Greer, the director of the-then 350-employee Mendota Heights customer-contact center said Alorica planned to expand the facility.

"We plan to add another 300 people by the end of the year," said Greer. "We serve one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the company and a growing global travel company [from Mendota Heights] and a few other clients."

It's not clear what has changed.

Greer also told the Star Tribune 14 months ago that it was adding $2-an-hour to most workers wages, effectively raising the Mendota Heights plant minimum wage to $14 an hour, plus health care and vacation for a workforce that Greer said was mostly full time.

A spokeswoman for the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce said she and her colleagues were not aware of the closure and were concerned about the news.

In October, Alorica, which employs 100,000-plus people at 100 customer-contact centers worldwide, kicked of a global hiring fair to recruit 25,000 customer-experience associates.

"Alorica has generated tens of thousands of jobs over the last 20 years, and we're proud to continue creating career opportunities for people around the world," said Chief Operating Officer Greg Haller. "Our people are the heart of our business, providing the best customer experiences."

Privately held Alorica, started in 1999, is based in Irvine, Calif.