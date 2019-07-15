The WNBA’s all-time leaders in double-doubles:

Sylvia Fowles: 323 games, 158 double-doubles

Lisa Leslie: 363 games, 157 double-doubles

Tina Charles: 313 games, 151 double-doubles

Candace Parker: 300 games, 121 double-doubles

Tamika Catchings: 457 games, 96 double-doubles