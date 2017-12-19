ALBERT LEA, Minn. — About 80 maintenance and general workers picketed the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea Tuesday hoping to revive stalled contract talks.

Members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota began a one-day walkout at 6 a.m., but KTTC-TV reports that Mayo has threatened a 7-day lockout because of the need to hire temporary workers.

Striker Henry Tews tells KTTC that they’ve been working without a contract for three years. He says one of the sticking points is that Mayo wants to be able to subcontract work now performed by the union employees.

Mayo Clinic Health System says the facility will remain open during the strike. It says union didn’t even ask for a bargaining session until recently.

The strike is the latest protest in Albert Lea since the Mayo Clinic announced in June that it will move most inpatient services, including labor and delivery, surgeries requiring hospitalization and intensive-care hospital stays to Austin, about 23 miles away. Emergency room and inpatient behavioral health care plus outpatient services will stay in Albert Lea.

The move comes amid a long-term reduction of health care in rural America due to rising costs.

A grass-roots group fighting the change — Save Our Hospitals — and the local city government, along with Freeborn County, have asked Mayo officials to delay the consolidation that began this fall and continues in stages.

Local residents have packed the high school for rallies in support of keeping a full-service hospital in town and put up “Save Our Hospital” lawn signs in their front yards. The Save Our Hospital group has raised $107,000 for its fight so far, a spokeswoman said

A mediation session in October between Mayo officials and city representatives presided over by retired Judge David Minge didn’t resolve differences.

Driving the city’s opposition to Mayo’s plans has been the assumption that the hospital’s reduction of some services would lead to a potentially devastating economic blow to the southeast Minnesota city located about 100 miles south of Minneapolis.

A newly published consultant’s report that says the city of Albert Lea could support a full-service hospital has emboldened citizens there who are fighting a Mayo Clinic decision to reduce services.

The $75,000 report from Tennessee-based Quorum Health Resources said the city would face high costs, however, if it tried to build a new hospital or recruit a new health care provider to replace Mayo. It recommends pursuing those goals but also continuing talks with Mayo.

Four alternative health care providers are interested in moving to Albert Lea, according to the Save Our Hospital group. City Manager Chad Adams, meanwhile, said he’s hopeful that a parallel track of negotiation with Mayo will lead to another meeting before the end of the year.