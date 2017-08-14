Al Roker is coming to the Minnesota State Fair on opening day, August 24.

In a video posted on the KARE, Ch. 11 Facebook page, the "Today" show weather anchor enthusiastically promotes his upcoming visit while dressed in Vikings apparel (video below).

The TV station also is promoting the chance for fans to win two VIP tickets to the live broadcast and be part of the show.

Roker was in town recently and ate at the North Loop hotspot Spoon and Stable, and Bellecour in downtown Wayzata, both restaurants owned by chef Gavin Kaysen. The NBC TV personality gushed about the experience on Twitter, describing it as "So good."