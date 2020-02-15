Al Franken’s cash-flush political committee is sustaining a second life in politics, two years after he left the U.S. Senate.

Franken, who resigned in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct, spent more than $100,000 out of his Midwest Values PAC between July and December of last year. The vast majority of the spending — more than $76,000 — was for communications and management consultants. The leadership PAC also paid for graphic design, writing and website services, travel expenses and an event for supporters at the W Hotel.

Franken raised his public profile over the past year, sitting for interviews, headlining DFL fundraisers and appearing on nationally televised shows. A spokesman said the spending was part of an effort to re-engage supporters and help Democrats throughout Minnesota and the country.

“When Sen. Franken left the Senate, he said he was giving up his seat but not his voice, and his political action committee is one of the ways he hopes to continue to contribute,” the spokesman said.

Current and former politicians often use leadership PACs to boost candidates from their party on the ballot. Franken didn’t do that in the second half of the year. But with more than $900,000 remaining in the account, that could change. “After a period of rebuilding, his PAC will be fully engaged in helping Democrats in 2020,” the spokesman said.