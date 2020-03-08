Sunday brought sun and the highest temperatures the Twin Cities had seen since mid-October.

The 60-degree day was enough to bring out walkers, joggers and bikers across the cities. Patio seating even appeared outside some area bars and restaurants.

While the rest of the week’s temperatures will still be above the average temp of 37 degrees, the mercury is set to drop down to mid- to upper 40s through Friday. Next weekend will be back down in the low 40s.

Monday will bring a chilly breeze and some light precipitation is expected on Tuesday, though the rain/snow mix isn’t likely to accumulate.

“We’re snapping right back to March-like weather,” said Brent Hewett, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. “We’ve got to enjoy the warm weather when it’s here.”