Organizers of Duluth’s annual Fourth Fest were spending Thursday on a mea culpa tour before kicking off a postponed-by-a-day festival and fireworks.

Multiple weather forecasts on Wednesday morning had predicted that bands of storm were headed for town for early evening and again at 11 p.m., right when crowds would have been dispersing after fireworks. So organizers made the painful decision to postpone the whole thing for a day, waiting for better skies.

But then the storms shifted and it turned into one of those beautiful Duluth summer days.

A small social media storm came instead.

“I hope they feel like idiots for canceling it so early!!” one woman chided on Facebook Wednesday night.

“They jumped the gun way too early on this cancellation. Beautiful night,” wrote another.

Bayfront Festival Park Director Jeff Stark said Thursday that they knew they might face criticism for postponing if the weather turned out to be OK, but also understood there would have been serious questions about their judgment if storms rolled through the festival as predicted, exposing the expected park crowd of more than 12,000 people as well as many who line up on city streets to watch fireworks.

They made the call early in the day — around midmorning — so that the more than 20 food vendors and 20 craft vendors would refrain from setting up their tents in the park, and people traveling to town for the festivities could make other plans.

“It really is a destination event and it’s really something we didn’t want to screw up,” Stark said. “And we did.”

So Stark and others spent much of Thursday morning asking for forgiveness and understanding.

“Yesterday was hard, especially with all the criticism, and it turned out to be a perfect day ... You feel bad especially for the folks that have plunked down a bunch of money for hotels,” Stark said. “It turns your stomach a little bit to think of all the people that are affected ... But safety was paramount.”

Some commenters told organizers not to sweat the decision and looked on the bright side: An extended celebration.

Festivities will start this afternoon, instead, with vendors opening at 4 p.m. Music headliner Savannah Conley is scheduled for 8:45 p.m., and fireworks will top off the night at 10:10 p.m.

Now organizers are calling the event Fifth Fest instead of Fourth Fest.

“We’re trying to have as much fun with it as we can, with the understanding that some people’s days were inconvenienced,” Stark said. “It’s looking like it’s absolutely spectacular day, so there’s a silver lining, I guess, in the nonexistent clouds.”