Members of the Minneapolis City Council turned up the heat on the city’s police department Friday in their first meeting since the shooting of Justine Damond.

Several council members said during the meeting and in subsequent interviews that they would like to oust Chief Janeé Harteau or amend the city charter to give the council oversight of the department. It’s unclear if there is enough support for either measure to move forward, however.

“We literally have more oversight of potholes than we do our own police. I think that’s wrong. I think that needs to change,” said Council Member Andrew Johnson.

Damond died Saturday after being shot by an officer who responded when she called 911 to report a suspected assault.

The city’s charter gives the mayor “complete” control over the department and its policies, making it distinct from other city departments. Council Vice President Elizabeth Glidden said Damond’s shooting rebooted conversations to change that, likely via a public referendum. It would take a majority vote of the council to put it on the ballot, or a unanimous vote to make the change outright.

“With a charter change like that, essentially we would then be able to have the kind of oversight that happens with every other department,” Glidden said.

Council Member Cam Gordon said that would allow the council to better address the department’s use of force and body camera policies, among others.

“I’m more excited about looking at this than ever before,” Gordon said, “because I now think there’s an appetite out in the community to say we need some bigger kind of changes.”

Others Friday aimed their criticism at Harteau, who has come under fire for not returning soon enough from a vacation following the incident.

Council Member Linea Palmisano, who represents the ward where the shooting occurred, expressed frustration that the chief still hasn’t called her about it.

“I think her not calling speaks volumes,” Palmisano said. “You can say I’m calling for her removal because I’m still waiting for her call.”

During Friday’s meeting, Palmisano said Minneapolis needs to change how police operate in the city.

“If this means a change of police leadership, or a change in management structure, then so be it,” Palmisano said. “Because we have a systemic problem. We are not setting up officers to come into this line of work with the best of intentions for success.”

Council Member Jacob Frey agreed.

“We need new leadership. We need a new chief,” said Frey, who is running for mayor.

Replacing the chief would be a decision of the city’s executive committee, which is composed of four council members and the mayor, who serves as its chair. The mayor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

Council President Barbara Johnson said she would “reserve comment” on replacing the chief, as this was the first she’s heard about it.

“I think we need to look really closely at our procedures, training and recruitment,” Johnson said. “One of the things I’ve always been interested in is better psychological testing.”

