Minnesota lawmakers have missed a second deadline for completing their work on the state's next two-year, $46 billion budget.

The Legislature worked overnight Tuesday to pass remaining budget bills in a short special session that was scheduled to end at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The session began Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., after the regular session concluded with only a small portion of the budget complete and passed by lawmakers.

Despite all-night scramble, by 7 a.m. the House had passed just two of the six bills it needed to complete: a $650 million tax-cut package and a schools funding bill. Two of the bills — one funding health and human services and another for nearly $1 billion in borrowing for public-works projects — had not yet been released to lawmakers or the public. The Senate, which was in recess for most of the evening reconvened around 5:30 a.m., had not passed any of the budget bills.

In both chambers of the Legislature, Wednesday dawned with members from both parties sparring over which side was at fault for the slow progress.

Speaking on the Senate floor just before the 7 a.m. deadline, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he was "deeply disappointed" with how things had played out overnight. He moved to adjourn the Senate and reconvene a half-hour later.

"When we sign agreements, they're not just a paper with words, there's a spirit behind them of what we're trying to do .... you want to work toward that," he said. "In my view, it does not appear that that has happened."

Staffers and lobbyists waited in the hall outside the House chamber Tuesday night during a recess in the legislative special session.

While Gov. Mark Dayton is the only official with the power to call a special session, the protocol for continuing — or stopping —the special session in progress is less clear. Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, suggested that lawmakers should take a break before trying to plow through the rest of the work.

"I think it's time to adjourn," he said. "Everybody should go home (leaders should) sit down the governor, and maybe cool our heads a bit."

As the House prepared to vote on the tax bill around 5:15 a.m., DFLers argued that lawmakers were being forced to vote on complex bills — each numbering hundreds of pages — that were posted a short time before each vote. Republicans, meanwhile, defended their bills, saying they represented good compromises that would serve the state well.

"The sun is coming up," said Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston. "This bill was not passed in the dark of night in a smoke-filled room filled with lobbyists."

The bill passed easily, 102-31. But many DFLers were unsure that the Legislature would be able to complete the rest of its work in time — and concerned about so many big decisions being made while most of the state was sleeping.

"I think it would do all of us well to take a deep breath and stop trying to blame each other for why were here," said Rep. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul. "I think we all have a hand in it, and part of it was an overly ambitious one-day session."