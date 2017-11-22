For the first time in decades, millions of eyes will linger on a Minnesota band in the fanfare of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.

The Rosemount High School marching band will snake down the streets of New York City before hitting the big moment in the Herald Square star on Thanksgiving Day.

Rosemount High in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district is the first Minnesota band in almost three decades to make the prestigious parade’s lineup. The honor comes after a string of national and regional acclaim for the marching band, including a spot at the Rose Parade in Pasadena in 2014. Rosemount is one of 10 bands making the Macy’s appearance, beating out 175 other groups for the spot.

Nearly 300 Rosemount students will march in the parade.

“This is going to be a memory that they’re going to remember forever,” said Ben Harloff, one of the high school band directors who’s on the trip.

The Rosemount High School Marching Band practiced in 2013 an appearance in the Rose Bowl Parade.

The students and staff are already soaking up the once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Big Apple. Many have never been to New York. Some took their first plane ride to get there, said assistant principal Kim Budde in an e-mail.

The schedule includes a visit to the 9/11 museum, a Broadway show, a ferry ride and photo opportunities with the Statue of Liberty.

The highlight of the week, of course, is the parade appearance. Thursday will be an early morning, kicked off with an on-site run-through at 4:10 a.m., Harloff said. Then breakfast, lineup and showtime.

After that, it’s back to the hotel for rest and lunch. The holiday will culminate with Thanksgiving dinner in the hotel ballroom for everyone, including the 300 parents who made the trip to New York, Harloff said.

“It’s going to be so emotional and incredibly special,” he said. “A lot of people have worked really, really hard to make this happen.”

A student “March-A-Thon” raised more than $20,000 in one day, he said. A fundraising committee raised more than $60,000.

This fall has been a busy one for students, who were competing in the Bands of America’s super regional. The Thanksgiving Day Parade set will feature a tribute for Rosemount High School’s 100th birthday and nods to the city’s Irish heritage, Harloff said.