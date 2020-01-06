Apartment developer Dominium will move over 200 of its employees into new headquarters in Minnetonka.

Dominium purchased the Crest Ridge Corporate Center, the former home of Syngenta Seeds, in late December for $18.5 million, according to an electronic certificate of real estate value.

Dominium plans to renovate the building early this year. The apartment owner and manager will occupy about half the 120,000-square-foot building with the remainder being available for lease.

"We are excited to move our headquarters to the Crest Ridge building," said Paul Sween, managing partner of Dominium, in a statement. "The building's location, amenities and space are an ideal fit for our growing business. This move marks a continued commitment to affordable housing as we start our 48th year in business."

As of 2018, Dominium was ranked as one of the top affordable-housing developers in the country, according to Affordable Housing Finance.

Dominium, which has been based at offices at 2905 Northwest Blvd. in Plymouth, had outgrown its space. Founded in 1972, the company employs over 1,200 people.

Crest Ridge, which is located on 7 acres of land at 11055 Wayzata Boulevard near Interstate 394, was constructed in 2009 and has LEED Gold Certification. In 2018, Syngenta announced it would move 200 local employees from its lease in Minnetonka to a full floor of the WeWork co-working offices in the MoZaic East building in the Uptown area of Minneapolis.