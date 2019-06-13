A new state report finds administrative spending by health insurers in Minnesota increased slightly in 2017 to $1.82 billion.

The annual study by the Minnesota Department of Health looks at the sums health insurers pay to process medical claims, market their services, manage how patients use care and for general administration.

The rate of annual increase in these expenses was lower than in previous years at less than 1%, but the report says the broader trend remains that administrative costs have been growing faster than general inflation.

"Between 2011 and 2016, administrative spending actually grew at rates at or above spending on health care services (claims)," the report states. "In contrast, administrative costs in 2017 flattened while claims costs continued to accelerate."

The report tracks $1.82 billion of spending on administration in 2017, which was about 7.3% of total spending by health insurers of $24.76 billion. The total expense tab grew by more than 5% compared with the 2016 total of $23.51 billion.

As a share of all expenses, health insurers over the past decade have been spending between 7% and 8% on administration.

"Minnesota health plans consistently spend significant resources on administrative activities," the report states. "This amounted to an average of $348 per insured Minnesotan in 2017."

The health department report collects data from health plans that spend more than $3 million in total health premiums from Minnesota residents.