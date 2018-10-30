Tracking Thielen: Vikings receiver makes run at records
By Rahul Mukherjee • Star Tribune
Fifth-year Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is chasing legends. Randy Moss, Cris Carter. Calvin Johnson, Marvin Harrison. Can he catch them? Here’s his progress to date:
Receptions
Adam Thielen is in 1st place in the NFL this season with 74 catches
NFL Record
Marvin Harrison 2002
143 Catches
Vikings Record
Cris Carter* 1994
122 Catches
*Also had 122 catches in 1995.
Receiving Yards
Adam Thielen is in 1st Place in the NFL this season with 925 Yards
NFL Record
Calvin Johnson 2012
1,964 Yards
Vikings Record
Randy Moss 2003
1,632 Yards
Week 8
7 Rec
103 Yds
Thielen now has eight straight 100-yard games to start the season, which breaks Charley Hennigan’s 1961 record.
