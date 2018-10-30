StarTribune

Tracking Thielen: Vikings receiver makes run at records

By Rahul Mukherjee • Star Tribune

Fifth-year Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is chasing legends. Randy Moss, Cris Carter. Calvin Johnson, Marvin Harrison. Can he catch them? Here’s his progress to date:

Receptions

Adam Thielen is in 1st place in the NFL this season with 74 catches

NFL Record

Marvin Harrison 2002

143 Catches

Vikings Record

Cris Carter* 1994

122 Catches


*Also had 122 catches in 1995.

Receiving Yards

Adam Thielen is in 1st Place in the NFL this season with 925 Yards

NFL Record

Calvin Johnson 2012

1,964 Yards

Vikings Record

Randy Moss 2003

1,632 Yards

Week 8
7 Rec
103 Yds

Thielen now has eight straight 100-yard games to start the season, which breaks Charley Hennigan’s 1961 record.

Week 1
6 Rec
102 Yds
Week 2
12 Rec
131 Yds
Week 3
14 Rec
105 Yds
Week 4
8 Rec
135 Yds
Week 5
7 Rec
116 Yds
Week 6
11 Rec
123 Yds
Week 7
9 Rec
110 Yds
Source: Pro Football Reference
View Comments
Read our comment standards

StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.

  1. Keep it civil and stay on topic.
  2. No profanity, vulgarity, racial slurs or personal attacks.
  3. Comments with web links are not permitted.
  4. Comments that violate the above will be removed. Repeat violators may lose their commenting privileges on StarTribune.com.

Comments will be reviewed before being published.

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.