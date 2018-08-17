A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union contends that the Nobles County Sheriff’s Office has illegally detained immigrants at the request of federal immigration officials.

The sheriff doesn’t have the authority to enforce federal immigration law, the suit says, but Nobles County Sheriff Kent Wilkening has held people for “days, weeks, and even months” after they’ve posted bond, completed their sentence or otherwise resolved their criminal cases.

The class-action suit filed in Nobles County names four individuals that the ACLU says were unlawfully detained over the past year. The suit claims there are many more who have been and will be detained unless a court grants relief.

It’s the second time the ACLU has taken legal action against the Nobles County Sheriff over immigrant detentions. In its 2014 suit against Nobles, the ACLU won a settlement for Jose Lopez-Orellana.

Nobles County Sheriff Kent Wilkening was not immediately available for comment.